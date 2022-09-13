COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day joined a press conference Tuesday to preview Ohio State’s home game against Toledo.

The third-ranked Buckeyes are coming off a 45-12 win over Arkansas State in which C.J. Stroud threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns went to sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr., who was named the Big Ten co-offensive player of the week after making seven catches for 184 yards and three TDs.

Harrison became the second Ohio State player to record multiple games with three touchdowns. The only other to do so was Joey Galloway.

The Buckeyes played without Jaxon Smith-Njigba who has been dealing with a left leg injury he sustained during the first quarter of OSU’s win over Notre Dame.

“He’s further along than he was at this point last week,” Day said. “We expect him to play this week.”

Day added Smith-Njigba will not play if he’s not 100%. Day said they also expect receiver Julian Fleming to play this week.

Ohio State opens as a heavy favorite against the Rockets, at 31.5 points, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Two top 10 teams were knocked off last week when No. 6 Texas A&M fell to Appalachia State and No. 8 Notre Dame lost at home to Marshall.

The defense, under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, has not allowed a touchdown in its last six quarters. Ohio State also limited Notre Dame and Arkansas State to fewer than 75 yards rushing.

The Rockets are 2-0 with wins over Long Island and Massachusetts.

One of the things Ohio State must address this week is committing fewer penalties. The Buckeyes were penalized nine times against the Red Wolves and rank 117th in the country out of 131 teams in penalty yards.

“Either you’re accepting it or coaching it. It’s being addressed,” Day said. “We have our ways of doing that. It’s not going to be accepted moving forward.”