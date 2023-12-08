COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since 1995, an Ohio State wide receiver has been named the best pass catcher in college football.

Junior wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff award and became the first Buckeyes receiver to win the award since Terry Glenn in 1995. Harrison beat out LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze to win the award named after the legendary Florida State receiver.

Harrison followed his remarkable sophomore season in 2022 with an impressive junior season in 2023 with 1,211 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record. Harrison Jr., son of NFL hall of fame receiver Marvin Harrison, was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year and is one of four player nominated for the Heisman trophy.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday night during the annual award ceremony in New York City. The other nominees are three quarterbacks: Oregon’s Bo Nix, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. Harrison is hoping to be the first Buckeye to win the Heisman since Troy Smith in 2006.

Harrison Jr. is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and is expected to forgo his senior season at Ohio State. The Buckeyes will end the 2023 season on Dec. 29 against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, which Harrison could decide to skip to not risk injury before the NFL Draft.

The only other player at an Ohio school that was nominated was Miami RedHawks kicker Graham Nicholson for the Lou Groza award. Nicholson won. Miami beat Toledo to win its first MAC Championship since 2010. The RedHawks will play Appalachian State on Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. in the Cure Bowl in Orlando.