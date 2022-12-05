Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After keeping its unbeaten record intact with a ranked win and a conference win, the Ohio State Buckeyes are into December as a top three team in women’s college basketball.

Ohio State (8-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP poll after defeating No. 18 Louisville 96-77 on Wednesday and getting a Big Ten win over Rutgers 82-70 on Sunday in Piscataway. The move up a spot was enabled by UCONN’s defeat to Notre Dame on Sunday with the Huskies moving down to No. 6.

The Buckeyes’ wins have been in large part due to their high-powered offense, ranking fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 93 points per game. In Sunday’s win over the Scarlet Knights, both Rebeka Mikulasikova and Taylor Mikesell scored 30 points and shot exactly or over 50 percent from the floor and from the three-point line.

OSU will stay at home this week and return to Value City Arena on Thursday to host the New Hampshire Wildcats at 11 a.m. They will then take on Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

AP Poll (Dec. 5, 2022)

1 South Carolina (29) 2 Stanford 3 Ohio State 4 Indiana 5 Notre Dame 6 UCONN 7 Virginia Tech 8 North Carolina 8 NC State 10 Iowa State 11 LSU 12 Arizona 13 UCLA 14 Michigan 15 Utah 16 Iowa 17 Oregon 18 Creighton 19 Baylor 20 Maryland 21 Arkansas 22 Gonzaga 23 Oklahoma 24 Kansas State 25 Villanova