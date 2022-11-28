Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes have been rolling and will have an all ranked matchup this week after staying put in the new rankings.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 4 in the post-Thanksgiving weekend AP poll after beating Wright State and North Alabama comfortably in Columbus. The entire top four of South Carolina, Stanford, UCONN, and OSU carries over for another week.

In each of the Buckeyes past two wins, they scored 105 points and had at least five players score in double-figures. Star senior guar Jacy Sheldon did not play in either game and was seen wearing a boot Sunday on the bench while Ohio State beat North Alabama.

The past six games has been setup for a key week in the Buckeyes season as they face the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Ohio State will then have its first conference game Sunday, playing Rutgers in Piscataway at 12 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 28, 2022)

1 South Carolina (29) 2 Stanford 3 UCONN 4 Ohio State 5 Indiana 6 North Carolina 7 Notre Dame 8 Iowa State 9 Virginia Tech 10 Iowa 11 LSU 12 NC State 13 Creighton 14 Arizona 15 UCLA 16 Utah 17 Michigan 18 Louisville 19 Oregon 20 Maryland 21 Baylor 22 Texas 23 Gonzaga 23 Marquette 25 Villanova