COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night, the Buckeyes have dropped one spot in the AP and coaches poll.

Ohio State (1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP and coaches poll, dropping underneath No. 2 Georgia who moved up a spot after a 46-point win over Oregon.

Alabama retained its No. 1 rankings in both polls while Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4 in the AP Poll.

Notre Dame fell three spots to No. 9 in the AP rankings after the defeat to the Buckeyes.

Florida was the biggest mover after its week one win over Utah, getting the 12th spot in the AP poll. This sets up an all-ranked SEC East clash against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Buckeyes will be back at Ohio Stadium for a noon kickoff against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday.

AP Poll (SEP. 6, 2022)

1Alabama
2Georgia
3Ohio State
4Michigan
5Clemson
6Texas A&M
7Oklahoma
8Notre Dame
9Baylor
10USC
11Oklahoma State
12Florida
13Utah
14Michigan State
15Miami (FL)
16Arkansas
17Pittsburgh
18NC State
19Wisconsin
20Kentucky
21BYU
22Ole Miss
23Wake Forest
24Tennessee
25Houston

Coaches Poll (SEP. 6, 2022)

1Alabama
2Georgia
3Ohio State
4Clemson
5Michigan
6Texas A&M
7Oklahoma
8Baylor
9Notre Dame
10Oklahoma State
11Michigan State
12USC
13NC State
14Pittsburgh
15Utah
16Miami (FL)
17Arkansas
18Wisconsin
19Florida
20Kentucky
21Wake Forest
22Texas
23Ole Miss
24Oregon
25BYU