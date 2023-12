For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes will be searching for a new starting quarterback in 2024.

According to multiple sources, Kyle McCord has entered into the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning. McCord started all 12 games for the Buckeyes, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, with six interceptions, while completing 65.8 percent of his passes (229-of-348).

McCord, a junior, and redshirt freshman Devin Brown shared QB duties for the first five weeks of the season before Brown, mostly used in running situations, injured his leg against Penn State and has not played in a game since, though he was active for the season finale at Michigan.

McCord, who threw for 271 yards and two TDs against Michigan, engineered a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to bring OSU within three points. But after Michigan went up 30-24, McCord’s potential game-winning drive fell short with an interception at the 20-yard-line with 25 seconds remaining.

Michigan also capitalized on McCord’s first interception of the game in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. It was Ohio State’s third consecutive loss to Michigan.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Among McCord’s best games this season were his 335-yard, three touchdown performance against Michigan State as well as a 276-yard and three TD effort at Purdue. He also helped seal the victory at No. 7 Penn State with an 18-yard score to Marvin Harrison Jr. with 4:07 remaining.

Brown, true freshman Lincoln Kienholz and senior Tristian Gebbia are the remaining quarterbacks on OSU’s roster. The Buckeyes also received a commitment from Fairburn, Georgia native Air Noland, for the 2024 season.

The Buckeyes play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Dallas, Texas.