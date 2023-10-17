Less than a month after playing one game billed as “the game of the season,” the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to play another one.

And the ticket market shows it.

If you were wanting to get into Saturday’s matchup between the No. 3 Buckeyes and the No. 7 Penn State, you would be looking at spending at least $253, including fees, on SeatGeek. That would put you in a nosebleed seat in the east end of The Shoe, behind one of the end zones.

Miss out on that ticket, or one of the 3-4 others that are in the similar $260 range, and the price for Section 32 escalates past $300. That’s $300 for a view that resembles an old Madden game.

If you happened to strike it rich in Powerball or Mega Millions recently, you can splurge on two tickets in Section 23AA next to the field. Those will run you $5,371 apiece.