COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes is expected to head to Oklahoma for a new head coaching job.

According to multiple reports, OSU offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson is expected to become the next head coach for Tulsa. Another report indicated a final decision is expected soon as Wilson returns to coach in Oklahoma after more than a decade away from the state.

He is set to replace Philip Montgomery, who was fired after coaching the Golden Hurricane for eight seasons.

Wilson joined the Buckeyes staff in 2017 as the offensive coordinator with OSU’s offense averaging over 520 yards per game since Wilson joined the coaching staff. Before coming to Columbus, he spent six seasons as the Indiana head coach, his only head coaching position.

With the Hoosiers, Wilson had a 26-47 record. From 2002-2010, he was part of the Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff being the offensive coordinator throughout his tenure. Ohio State is in full preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl.