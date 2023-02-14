COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio State athletic teams, one of which is a reigning national champion, could play its games at a new arena in three years.

Tucked away in this week’s schedule for the university’s Board of Trustees meeting is a proposal for an ice hockey rink for the men’s and women’s teams in the Athletics District. Currently, the men’s team plays at Value City Arena and the women at the OSU Ice Rink next to St. John Arena.

The Ice Rink Replacement project proposal looking for approval this week is for $2.7 million in design services for the new ice rink that would be located north of the Covelli Center. If approved, design of the rink would take place from April of this year to April 2024.

The board would then have to approve construction of the facility in May 2024. If construction is approved, the schedule says the ice rink would be built in time to open in April 2026.

Proposal for new Ohio State ice rink (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State University)

Included in the arena would be locker rooms, an athlete lounge, dining and nutrition areas, support services, offices for coaches, and team training areas. Part of the project scope is having expansion for seating capacity and broadcasting capabilities.

If the board approves the design phase, the total project cost will be determined over that period.

The men’s ice hockey team is ranked 10th in the nation with four regular season games remaining. This week, Ohio State will play in a special Saturday game against Michigan outdoors in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium. The “Faceoff on the Lake” is set to begin at 4 p.m. on the Cleveland Browns field.

The defending national champion women’s team is ranked first in the country with a 27-3-2 record. OSU plays its last regular season games Saturday and Sunday at Wisconsin and will then play in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association tournament quarterfinals the following weekend in Minnesota.

The Buckeyes won the WCHA tournament last year on their way to the 2022 national championship over Minnesota Duluth. This year’s Women’s Frozen Four will be played in Duluth, Minnesota, from March 17 to March 19.