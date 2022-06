COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2023.

Inniss’ commitment comes one day after fellow five-star receiver Carnell Tate from IMG Academy announced his decision to join the Buckeyes. Inniss and Tate are the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked prospects at receiver, respectively, for 2023.

Inniss chose OSU over teams that included Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.