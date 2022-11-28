Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 2-1 record during its Hawaii trip, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has made its debut in the college basketball rankings this season.

Ohio State (5-1), has been ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll, it’s first appearance in the rankings this season. This past week, the Buckeyes defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech to claim fifth place at the Maui Invitational. Its lone loss was in the first round to San Diego State.

The AP Poll had a massive shakeup after former No. 1 North Carolina lost twice this past week. Houston is now the top-ranked team in the country, the first time the Cougars have reached that spot in 40 years.

The Buckeyes will play an all-ranked matchup on Wednesday as they meet No. 17 Duke in Durham at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. After that showdown, OSU returns home to play St. Francis (PA) on Saturday at 12 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 28, 2022)

1 Houston 2 Texas 3 Virginia 4 Arizona 5 Purdue 6 Baylor 7 Creighton 8 UCONN 9 Kansas 10 Indiana 11 Alabama 11 Arkansas 13 Tennessee 14 Gonzaga 15 Auburn 16 Illinois 17 Duke 18 North Carolina 19 Kentucky 20 Michigan State 21 UCLA 22 Maryland 23 Iowa State 23 San Diego State 25 Ohio State