COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website.

No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at Michigan State in the Buckeyes’ first road game of the season. C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and tied a program record with six touchdown passes, three to Marvin Harrison Jr., as OSU totaled 614 yards of offense. For his efforts Stroud was named Big Ten offensive player of the week.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2) lost to Illinois 9-6 on a late field goal.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries before leaving the game in the third quarter with a leg injury, though it does not appear to be serious. The Buckeyes were already without Miyan Williams with a knee injury.

Ohio State is on a bye this weekend, allowing Henderson and Williams, along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring), time to recover for the Iowa game.