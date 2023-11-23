COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State vs. Michigan game is just days away and people are clamoring online for last-minute tickets.

Fans may be anxiously searching for last-minute tickets to the OSU game in Ann Arbor, but many are putting out a warning. Scammers are working to sell fake tickets, and if fans aren’t careful, this could leave them outside the gates unable to see the Buckeyes play.

The biggest piece of advice, coming from both the Better Business Bureau and a former OSU student who now helps others get tickets, is if it seems too good to be true it probably is.

“So being an away game, it’s not as much but it’s obviously still there. And then for this one, with the significance of the game ticket prices are outrageous,” OSU Football Ticket Exchange moderator Dylan Timmons said.

Timmons said he sees scammers try to trick people all the time.

“You gotta watch out for the difference in names. If they’re trying to get you to send money to an account, and then also trying to avoid meeting you in person. So at Thanksgiving, that’s a tough one. There’s going to be people out of town maybe trying to sell tickets. But yeah, still definitely try to meet in person if you can,” Timmons said.

The Central Ohio Better Business Bureau is also offering advice.

“Be aware that there probably are not tickets at really good prices out there for you to have. If you don’t have your tickets by now you’re probably not going to have tickets,” BBB Central Ohio Director of Customer Relations and Investigations Lee Anne Lanigan said.

The BBB said how fans pay for tickets matters a lot so try and use cash or card.

“If you’re being pressured to use any of the pay systems like a Venmo, Zelle, Paypal, those systems are all set up for friend to friend, family to family and in their fine print terms and conditions they will tell you that if you use this method, you know for anything else, they will not help you if you don’t receive what you thought you were going to receive,” Lanigan said.

Other tips include looking at the person’s grammar and social media page. The BBB has a scam tracker where fans can both report and read about other scams people have fallen prey to.