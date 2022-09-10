COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores, and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12.

Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards.

Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a first-year player in the Rose Bowl last season, Harrison became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career.

Joey Galloway had multiple touchdown games in 1993 and ’94. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished 16 for 24 for 351 yards and four touchdowns as the Buckeyes (2-0) rolled up 538 yards.