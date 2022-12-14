Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have added another quarterback on its roster for next season.

Four-star recruit Lincoln Kienholz announced Wednesday he was de-committing from Washington to join Ohio State for the 2023 season. He is the 20th player to commit to be a Buckeye from the 2023 class.

Kienholz is a three-sport athlete (Football, basketball, and baseball) at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota. According to 247Sports, he is 13th ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 class with his commitment boosting the Buckeyes as the fifth-rated recruiting class for next season.

The Buckeyes are likely to have a new starting quarterback next season with junior starter C.J. Stroud pinned to enter the 2023 NFL Draft and forgo his senior year. Ohio State will take on Georgia on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.