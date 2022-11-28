Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The anticipation for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan was building for a whole year, a shot at redemption for the Buckeyes in the rivalry.

However, that wasn’t the case, and Buckeye fans aren’t taking the loss lightly.

None of the fans watching the game at Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant in the Harrison West section of Columbus thought the game would end in a 45-23 Michigan win, some saying what hurts the most is having it happen at Ohio Stadium.

The day started with tons of bright-eyed Buckeye fans.

“They’ve been here since 8 o’clock this morning,” said Zeno’s bartender Adrian Miles. “We opened up at 9 and we had a line all the way out the door.”

But as the game went on, that energy shifted.

“First half, really fun to watch,” said fan Cassidy Lechner. “Second half, really not fun to watch at all.”

For the second year in a row, OSU lost to Michigan, a painful loss for fans.

“It’s a really tough loss, you know?” said fan Matt Chick. “No one thought we would do that performance at home.”

“I mean, I’m a little obviously down,” said fan Isaiah Morgan. “Defense kind of let us down today.”

Fans said this is the hardest way to end the regular season. At the beginning of the day, there was no doubt that the Buckeyes would make it to the College Football Playoffs, but now, the team’s fate is uncertain.

“Hopefully, we can sneak into that fourth spot,” Morgan said.

“Honestly, no hope,” Chick said. “I don’t think so. There are too many good teams out there.”

“The only team we have lost to is an undefeated team, so there is definitely hope that we will make the playoffs,” said fan Megan Miller. “And I have all the faith in the Buckeyes like I always have.”

Fans said the loss is a hard pill to swallow and it will be something they think about for the next 365 days.