COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s week four contest against the Wisconsin Badgers now has a time slot.

An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed the Buckeyes (2-0) will play Wisconsin (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on September 24 at Ohio Stadium, the third primetime game for OSU within the first four weeks.

OSU beat Notre Dame in primetime on Labor Day weekend 21-10 and will take on Toledo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in its final non-conference game in 2022.

The evening contest against the Badgers is the Buckeyes Big Ten opener and fourth consecutive home game to start the season.