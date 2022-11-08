ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-7 win for the Buckeyes over Northwestern amidst gusty winds and rain kept them unbeaten and near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) was ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff poll alongside Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon are considered the first two teams out of the Playoff by the committee.

The Buckeyes will be playing Indiana on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium as they look to improve its record to 10-0. OSU will then play Maryland on the road on Nov. 19 before concluding its regular season in Columbus against Michigan on Nov. 26.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 8, 2022)

1Georgia
2Ohio State
3Michigan
4TCU
5Tennessee
6Oregon
7LSU
8USC
9Alabama
10Clemson
11Ole Miss
12UCLA
13Utah
14Penn State
15North Carolina
16NC State
17Tulane
18Texas
19Kansas State
20Notre Dame
21Illinois
22UCF
23Florida State
24Kentucky
25Washington