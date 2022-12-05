Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team suffered its second defeat of the season on Wednesday, but that didn’t cost them its spot in the rankings.

Ohio State (6-2) has kept its No. 25 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll after losing to Duke 81-72 in Durham on Wednesday and getting a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday in Columbus.

Coach Chris Holtmann and company got its initial spot in this season’s rankings last week after a fifth-place finish in the Maui Invitational. After the loss to the Blue Devils, the Buckeyes concluded with a 10-12 record in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which will be discontinued after this season.

The Scarlet & Grey will begin conference play on Thursday night when they host Rutgers at Value City Arena at 7 p.m. They will conclude the week in Chapel Hill facing former No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and now out of the top 25.

AP Poll (Dec. 5, 2022)

1 Houston (37) 2 Texas (14) 3 Virginia (3) 4 Purdue (8) 5 UCONN 6 Kansas 7 Tennessee 8 Alabama 9 Arkansas 10 Arizona 11 Auburn 12 Baylor 13 Maryland 14 Indiana 15 Duke 16 Kentucky 17 Illinois 18 Gonzaga 19 UCLA 20 Iowa State 21 Creighton 22 San Diego State 23 Mississippi State 23 TCU 25 Ohio State