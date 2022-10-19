Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football is back after a week off, with Iowa visiting Ohio Stadium for a Big Ten game at noon Saturday.

This is the first time in five years No. 2 OSU and Iowa have met in a rivalry that the Buckeyes have historically dominated. In 65 games, they have beaten the Hawkeyes 47 times and lost 15.

While Ohio State has had Iowa’s number most of the time they’ve played, the Hawkeyes have played the role of spoiling some memorable Buckeyes seasons. This year’s match will be the 15th straight with at least one of the two schools being ranked. That includes seven games between 1995 and 2017.

Here is a look back at the recent history Ohio State football has had against Iowa.

Nov. 4, 2017

Iowa 55, Ohio State 24 (Iowa City, Iowa)

The most recent Buckeyes-Hawkeyes game was memorable for Hawkeyes fans at Kinnick Stadium. Third-ranked Ohio State was looking to win its sixth straight game against Iowa, but quarterback Nate Stanley and his offense had other plans.

After a 10-10 first quarter, the Hawkeyes put its foot on the throttle. Stanley threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, to T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, to give Iowa a 31-17 halftime lead. The offensive onslaught continued in the second half, with Stanley throwing for two more TDs.

Fans in Iowa City rushed the field to celebrate, and the win shattered the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes. It was the first time since 1952 that an unranked Iowa squad beat a ranked Ohio State team.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 04: Fans storm the field after the Iowa Hawkeyes upset the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 04, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 04: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is brought down in the third quarter by defensive ends Anthony Nelson #98 and Matt Nelson #96 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on November 04, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 04: Tight end T.J. Hockenson #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 04, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 04: Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter in front of defensive back Amani Hooker #27 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on November 04, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 04: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs up the field in the second quarter in front of linebacker Bo Bower #41 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on November 04, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Oct. 19, 2013

Ohio State 34, Iowa 24 (Ohio Stadium)

The most recent Buckeyes win and home game in the series came nine years ago before the College Football Playoff even existed.

Then, the goal was to get into the top two in the Bowl Championship Series rankings, and No. 4 Ohio State thought it had a chance. To do that, the Buckeyes had to run the table in the regular season. That journey continued with a homecoming tie-up vs. the Hawkeyes, but the Buckeyes trailed 17-10 at halftime.

A second-half comeback was orchestrated by quarterback Braxton Miller and running back Carlos Hyde. The game marked the 19th straight regular-season win for the Buckeyes and kept Urban Meyer’s coaching record unblemished.

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 19: Quarterback Jake Rudock #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes in the second quarter as Joey Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes applies pressure at Ohio Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Iowa 34-24. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 19: Quarterback Braxton Miller #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Jamal Marcus #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after the Buckeyes defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 34-24 at Ohio Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 19: Carlos Hyde #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks a tackle attempt from Tanner Miller #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on his way to a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Iowa 34-24. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 19: C.J. Barnett #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lays a hit on Damond Powell #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after Powell caught a pass in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 19: Quarterback Braxton Miller #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes downfield in the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Sep. 30, 2006

Ohio State 38, Iowa 17 (Iowa City, Iowa)

Ohio State and Iowa have had a handful of games where they were both ranked, and 2006 was the most recent time one of the teams was top-ranked.

No. 1 Ohio State went to Kinnick Stadium to play the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes. The game turned into a Heisman audition for quarterback Troy Smith, who had one of his best games.

Smith threw four touchdown passes on 186 passing yards and only 16 completions. Running back Antonio Pittman scored once and had 117 yards. Any chance of an upset was squashed after a third-quarter TD pass from Smith to Anthony Gonzalez.

Ohio State’s Brandon Mitchell, left, is tackled by Iowa’s Andy Brodell, rear, and Albert Young, right, after intercepting a pass during the first half of this college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Chris Donahue)

Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, left, runs from Iowa defender Edmond Miles, right, during the second half of this college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ohio State won, 38-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa’s Damian Sims, right, runs from Ohio State’s Nick Patterson, left, during the second half of this college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ohio State won, 38-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Ohio State’s Anthony Gonzalez, left, celebrates with teammate Troy Smith, right, after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter of this college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Ohio State’s Brian Robiskie, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Iowa’s Miguel Merrick, right, during the second half of this college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ohio State won ,38-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oct. 18, 2003

Ohio State 19, Iowa 10 (Ohio Stadium)

OSU and Iowa have had seven top-ten matchups, with the most recent happening 19 years ago on a beautiful October afternoon.

No. 8 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa were locked in a defensive competition where neither offense could make a dent. The deciding factor was the Buckeyes’ special teams unit, which got the first touchdown of the game when Michael Jenkins returned a punt 54 yards.

In the third quarter, Iowa was set up to punt from its end zone. The Buckeyes’ special teams struck again. Donte Whitner blocked the punt and recovered it in the end zone. After a late safety, OSU won 19-10.

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Drew Carter #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Jovon Johnson #26 and Sean Considine #37 of the Iowa Hawkeyes October 18, 2003 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State Buckeyes grabs his own sweater during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 18, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 19-10. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Michael Jenkins #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his first half touchdown after a punt return against the Iowa Hawkeyes October 18, 2003 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes yells towards an official against the Ohio State Buckeyes October 18, 2003 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 18: Craig Krenzel #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes releases the ball as he throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes October 18, 2003 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes won the game 19-10. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)