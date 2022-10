DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Running back Jake Chisholm rushed for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Dayton Flyers football team defeated the Drake Bulldogs 27-14 in the Pioneer Football League opener at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

UD improves to 3-1 on the year with its first conference win. The Flyers continue PFL play at Butler next Saturday at 1 p.m.