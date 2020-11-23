Coldwater wins D6 Football Championship

MASSILLON, Ohio – In a game that had 11 ties or lead changes, senior Brady Klingshirn kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give top-ranked Coldwater a 38-35 win over No. 4 New Middletown Springfield Sunday in the Division VI state championship game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

The two teams combined for 878 yards of total offense and neither team led by more than one score throughout the game. It was a thrilling end to the OHSAA state championship games, which were moved to Massillon 24 hours before they started due to a new health advisory in Franklin County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatened continuation of the fall sports seasons throughout the fall.

The win gives Coldwater (12-0) its seventh state championship and first since winning four in a row from 2012-15. It is the second football state championship this weekend (New Bremen in Division VII), and 37th overall, for the Midwest Athletic Conference, the most of any conference in OHSAA history. It is the 138th state title overall for the MAC.

Springfield (11-1) takes home the state runner-up trophy for the second consecutive year after falling to another MAC member, Anna, 48-14 last year in Canton.

Springfield junior quarterback Beau Brungard rushed for 261 yards on 20 carries (13.1 average) and tied a Division VI state championship game record with four rushing touchdowns. He was 10-for-18 passing for 121 yards and another touchdown.

Senior quarterback Myles Blasingame was responsible for all five Coldwater touchdowns. He was 11-for-20 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.