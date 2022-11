DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coldwater came up just short in its run for a state title in the Div. 3 volleyball championship match, as the Cavaliers fell three sets to none against Mentor Lake Catholic at the Nutter Center on Saturday.

The Cavs finish a great season with an overall record of 25-5, plus a second state runner-up finish in the team’s second ever appearance.

Coldwater made its first appearance in the state finals back in 2017.