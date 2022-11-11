DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coldwater volleyball dominated in its third state semifinals appearance in program history as the Cavaliers beat Meadowbrook three sets to one on Thursday to advance to their second-ever state championship match in Div. 3.

The Cavaliers’ first state finals trip was back in 2017 where they came up short against MAC rival Versailles.

Coldwater won the first set 25-17, but fell in the second 25-21. They went on to win the third and fourth set by scores of 25-21 and 25-18 to secure a spot in the state finals match.

Jenna Leugers and Madison Wendel both led the Cavs with 14 kills each.

Coldwater will now take on Mentor Lake Catholic in the D3 state championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.