OXFORD, Ohio—Miami University Athletics and men’s basketball head coach Jack Owens have mutually agreed to part ways, Miami University Director of Athletics David Sayler announced March 23, 2022.

Owens, hired in 2017, led the program for five seasons, including to a postseason berth in the 2018 College Basketball Invitational, and a winning record in 2020-21. He came to Miami after serving as the associate head men’s basketball coach of Purdue University.

“I want to thank Jack Owens for his tremendous effort and work ethic in leading Miami Basketball,” said Director of Athletics David Sayler. “We all have a great amount of respect for Jack, who he is, how he conducts himself and how he ran the program. Jack’s leadership throughout the pandemic was always centered on student-athlete well-being and he accomplished a lot in challenging times. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”