Coach Green wins 100th, Flyers earn A10 title

DAVIDSON, N.C. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team finished up the regular season Sunday and clinched its sixth Atlantic 10 regular season title with a win at Davidson.

The Flyers (13-2, 12-1 A-10) earned the top seed in the upcoming A-10 Championship while the Wildcats (8-13, 5-10 A-10) lost their second straight game.

COACH’S COMMENTS

“We found a way and made plays down the stretch when we needed to,” said head coach Shauna Green. This group has been resilient all year and they showed it again today. I’m so incredibly proud of this group of accomplishing our first goal of winning another regular season championship. This one was tough with so much adversity and challenges related to COVID. Through it all, we have stayed together, stayed positive, locked in on the process, and took one day at a time with the mindset for constant improvement. Now it is time to focus on preparing for the A-10 Championship.”

KEY MOMENT

4th – Last 2:09 – Dayton hit 10 straight free throws down the stretch to seal the game.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 19, Davidson 20

· Dayton jumped out to the initial lead, but went cold from the floor during a 2:30 scoring drought as Davidson took an 8-6 lead.

· The Flyers ended the skid and trailed by four midway through the first quarter.

· Redshirt senior Erin Whalen drilled a three with 42 seconds to play to make it a tied game at 18-18.

· UD shot 40 percent in the first quarter while Davidson shot 57 percent.

· Whalen and junior Kyla Whitehead both had six points to lead the Flyers.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 32, Davidson 35

· Sophomore Mariah Perez hit a free throw in the first 30 seconds to tie the game at 20-20.

· Whitehead gave the Flyers their first lead of the game since the 8:06 mark in the first with a layup on the assist from freshman Tenin Magassa.

· The Flyers then had another 2+ minute scoring drought as Dayton was down five at the media break, 29-24.

· Davidson rode a 6-0 run over 4:24 to lead by seven with under three minutes to play.

· Redshirt senior Araion Bradshaw hit a three at the top of the key to stop the skid at the 1:59 mark.

· Whitehead led UD in the first half with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 52, Davidson 51

· The Flyers took the lead back 37-35 on a three from Bradshaw at the 8:12 mark.

· Davidson was forced to call a timeout with 6:46 to play as Dayton added to its lead, 41-37.

· The Flyers used a 9-0 run over 1:39 to take a double-digit lead midway through the quarter.

· The Wildcats had to take another timeout with 4:18 to play as Dayton held a 50-39 lead.

· Davidson stormed back though and made it a four-point game with 1:27 to go in the third.

· Dayton ended the quarter on a 3:43 scoring drought and held a one-point lead.

4th Quarter: Dayton 72, Davidson 66

· Perez had a bucket and drew a foul for the free throw to put UD up four, 55-51 in the first two minutes.

· Davidson took the lead back at the 6:46 mark with a big three pointer.

· The score was tied at 57-57 at the media break.

· Dayton went over five minutes without a field goal, relying on the free throw line.

· The two teams traded buckets down the stretch with neither team able to pull away.

· The Flyers hit their free throws in the end and it was enough to take the victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

40% – Dayton shot 40 percent in the game and 73 percent from the free throw line.

45 to 23 – The Flyers outrebounded the Wildcats 45-23.

19 to 0 – Dayton had 19 second-chance points off 16 offensive rebounds while Davidson had zero.

19 – Jenna Giacone had a team-high 19 points and went 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Five – Five different Flyers scored in double digits in the contest.

14 and 11 – Kyla Whitehead had a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.

KEY STAT

100 wins – Head coach Shauna Green earned her 100th victory at Dayton.

UP NEXT

Dayton will now head to Richmond for the Atlantic 10 Championship March 10-14 as the No. 1 seed.