Clevinger’s solid start leads Indians to 2-0 win over Reds

Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow, bottom, scores as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart waits for the ball in the fifth inning in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — MIke Clevinger didn’t have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Indians were again without manager Terry Francona. He missed his fourth straight game with a gastrointestinal issue.

César Hernández hit an RBI single and Óscar Mercado scored with some daring baserunning in the fifth when the Indians finally scored after being blanked by Reds rookie Tejay Antone in his first major league start. The Indians have won two of three against their in-state rivals.   

