CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians will make the switch to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

That same day, the team shop at Progressive Field will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for fans to buy Guardians merchandise. There will be donuts, coffee, prizes and a gift for the first 50 shoppers that morning.

The new gear will be available at Northeast Ohio stores on Nov. 23.

Also on Friday, the Indians will switch their website and social media accounts over to the Guardians.