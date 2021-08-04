Cleveland Guardians release 2022 schedule; Opening Day set for March 31

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians schedule for the 2022 season was released on Wednesday.

It’s the first season for the baseball club under its new name. They will finish 2021 as the Cleveland Indians.

The Guardians open the season on March 31 at Progressive Field against Kansas City as part of a six-game homestand.

The schedule features seven summer weekends at Progressive Field, including Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends:

June 9 to 12 vs. Oakland

June 24 to 26 vs. Boston

July 1 to 3 vs. New York-AL

July 15 to 17 vs. Detroit

Aug. 4 to 7 vs. Houston

Aug. 19 to 21 vs. Chicago-AL

Sept. 2 to 4 vs. Seattle

Cleveland will host interleague opponents the Giants, Padres, Reds and Diamondbacks.