Cleveland Browns welcome University of Cincinnati’s OT James Hudson

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

National Team offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have a brand new offensive tackle. Coming to the team from the University of Cincinnati is James Hudson. He was chosen 110th overall in Round 4.

Right after the pick, the player spoke with the media to express his excitement:

The player also took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his new pro football team:

Hudson joins Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who were selected earlier in the draft.

Following Hudon’s selection, the Browns chose Tommy Togiai.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS