Cleveland Browns welcome University of Cincinnati’s OT James Hudson

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have a brand new offensive tackle. Coming to the team from the University of Cincinnati is James Hudson. He was chosen 110th overall in Round 4.
Right after the pick, the player spoke with the media to express his excitement:
The player also took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his new pro football team:
Hudson joins Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who were selected earlier in the draft.
Following Hudon’s selection, the Browns chose Tommy Togiai.