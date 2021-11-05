BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday.

The team made it official in a statement from Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

This comes after a turbulent few days for Beckham and the Browns. OBJ’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on his Instagram account following the Browns loss to the Steelers. The video is critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield and highlights times OBJ was open with hashtags like “disrespectful” and “very hurtful.”

Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday, while head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team and the wideout’s representatives were in talks.

Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday he was not hurt by the video, but he was surprised. He said he was ready to put his, “Ego and pride to the side to win.” He wouldn’t speculate if Beckham Sr. was speaking on behalf of his son.

“I think a lot of it comes from his father perspective. I think naturally he wants his son to succeed and I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed and that’s where we were at or at least so I thought,” Mayfield said.

“Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with is an opinionated statement, I’ll say that.”

Beckham joined the Browns in 2019 as part of a trade with the Giants. During his first season with Cleveland, he had 74 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 in 2020, which also delayed his debut this year.

This season, he’s had 17 receptions for 232 yards.