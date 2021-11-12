CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton will not play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski made that announcement Friday.

The two players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Coach Stefanski ruled out Chubb following Friday’s practice. Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with punt returner/running back Felton as the Browns dealt with a minor virus outbreak this week with five positive tests.

Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing this season despite missing two games with a calf injury. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, at Cincinnati last week.