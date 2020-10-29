Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, leads league in sacks

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

In October, Garrett recorded six sacks, two forced fumbles, 14 tackles, and two strip-sacks.

He led the NFL in sacks for the month, as well as sack yardage (53.0).

Garrett recorded a sack in every game in October.

His streak is six consecutive games with at least one sack, which is a Browns record and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Garrett is leading the NFL this season with nine sacks and four strip-sacks and is tied for the league lead with four forced fumbles.

This is Garrett’s first monthly league award.

He was previously named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 this season.

He is the first Brown to earn a monthly award since Jamie Gillan was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September in 2019.

