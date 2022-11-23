CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating an incident that left the field at FirstEnergy Stadium damaged Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, a suspect climbed the fence at the Cleveland Browns’ stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.

In a statement, the Browns said maintenance crews are working to repair the field, which should be ready for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Buccaneers.

Read the full statement below:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”