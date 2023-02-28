Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on Browns’ staffing changes.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are making changes to their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

The new staff will be under head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has been with the Browns since 2020.

New additions

Ephraim Banda has been named a safety coach for the Browns.

Banda coached at the college level since 2011 with tenures at his alma mater Incarnate Word, Texas, Mississippi State, Miami and Utah State.



Bill Musgrave has been an NFL offensive coordinator for 12 seasons. He’s joining the Browns as a senior offensive assistant.

Staffing changes

Riley Hecklinski has been named a coordinator of coaching logistics after serving as a scouting assistant with the Browns since 2020.

Kevin Rogers has been moved into a senior assistant/special projects role. He has been on Stefanski’s staff as a senior offensive assistant since 2020.

Ashton Grant will serve as offensive assistant/quarterbacks. Grant has been with the Browns since 2020 when he started as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow, an opportunity each NFL team offers to minority coaches during offseason programs, and then became the team’s first-ever Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow from 2020-2021.

He has been on Stefanski’s staff as a senior offensive assistant since 2020.

Callie Brownson, who was the Chief of Staff and assistant wide receivers coach last season, has moved into a full-time role as the assistant wide receivers coach. She’s entering her fourth season with the Browns.

Brandon Lynch has been named the cornerbacks’ coach. He’s also entering his fourth season with the Browns.

Ben Bloom has been moved to defensive line coach and will enter his sixth season with the Browns. He’s the team’s former run game coordinator.