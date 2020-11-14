Cleveland Browns activate RB Nick Chubb from injured reserve

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have activated RB Nick Chubb from injured reserve.
In the first four games this season, Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 43 yards on six carries at Dallas on Oct. 4, before injuring his knee in the first quarter.
He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5 and was designated for return on Nov. 9.
The Browns take on the Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.
