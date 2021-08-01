Clayton Murphy advances to Olympic finals

TOKYO (WDTN) – Early Sunday morning New Paris native Clayton Murphy delivered another strong run in the Tokyo Olympics 800-meters event.
The Tri-Village grad cut to the inside and then shot the gap for a second place finish behind Australian Peter Bol. Murphy’s strong showing earned him automatic qualification into the 800 meter finals.
The 26 year-old running the second heat of the semis in a time of 1:44:18.
Clayton Murphy, who won bronze in Rio Olympics, had the third best time in the semifinals and will run for the gold on Wednesday morning.