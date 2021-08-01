Clayton Murphy advances to Olympic finals

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Clayton Murphy of United States competes in the semi finals of the Men’s 800m on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

TOKYO (WDTN) – Early Sunday morning New Paris native Clayton Murphy delivered another strong run in the Tokyo Olympics 800-meters event.

The Tri-Village grad cut to the inside and then shot the gap for a second place finish behind Australian Peter Bol. Murphy’s strong showing earned him automatic qualification into the 800 meter finals.

The 26 year-old running the second heat of the semis in a time of 1:44:18.

Clayton Murphy, who won bronze in Rio Olympics, had the third best time in the semifinals and will run for the gold on Wednesday morning.