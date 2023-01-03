DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the Warriors tied the game with 20 seconds left, Chaminade Julienne’s George Washington III hit a three pointer right at the buzzer for the 64-61 game-winner over Wayne to end the night with 39 points on Tuesday and keep the Eagles undefeated.

Washington, a University of Michigan commit, is leading the GCL Co-ed in points per game at 24.5 following Tuesday’s non-conference contest.

Chaminade Julienne stays perfect at 11-0 on the year. Up next, the Eagles will continue league play against Fenwick on Friday at 7:30 pm.

Wayne drops its first game of the season to fall to 8-1 overall. The Warriors will meet Centerville in a big GWOC showdown to determine who controls first place on Friday night at 7:30.