DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne football graduated over 20 seniors in the off-season, but returns a talented group of young players who are already firing on all cylinders under second-year head coach Earl White and his new offense.

The Eagles finished the 2022 campaign 6-5 overall with a 3-2 record in the GCL in Earl White’s first year at the helm, implementing his Wing-T offense.

“It’s been somewhat of an adjustment for the change in offensive concepts and philosophies, but the kids are really adapting well. We’re having fun,” said White.

“We waited a very long time, all the way from last season into a January all the way up to now. So, you know, we’re ready. We got all the young guys ready,” added senior running back Dorian Carter.

“The guys are super excited. We have a lot of potential this year. I think we’ll be better than we were last year. We lost a lot of seniors, but we’re coming back a lot stronger,” said sophomore quarterback Isaac Sullivan.

CJ will open week 1 against Columbus Eastmoor on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.