Cincinnati to host World Cup qualifier for U.S., Mexico in November

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Soccer has selected Cincinnati to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier for the United States and Mexico.

The organization said TQL Stadium will be the site for the qualifier on November 12. This is the sixth-consecutive time Ohio has hosted the USA-Mexico qualifier. The match will be broadcast live on the ESPN and Univision family of networks, with kickoff time to be determined.

“When you talk about great rivalries in our sport, USA-Mexico is one of the best,” U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We are fortunate to have so many great venue options in this country, and for this match Cincinnati ticks all the boxes.”

“This is a special game that requires a special atmosphere, and we know it’s one that Cincinnati will provide.”

The match against Mexico will be the first of two matches during November, with the United States men’s national soccer team traveling to Jamaica for the second match on Nov. 16 against the Jamaica national football team.

U.S. Soccer said it will once again use a weighted random draw for tickets due to high demand.

