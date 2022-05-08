SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Brandon Vazquez scored the latest goal in club history, three minutes into second half stoppage time, to earn FC Cincinnati a 1-0 win Saturday night against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field.

The win gave FC Cincinnati (5-5-1, 16 points) the club’s first three-game winning streak since entering MLS in 2019, the club’s first win on the road at a Western Conference foe, and the club’s first win against Minnesota United, who dropped to 4-4-2 (14 points) in defeat.

With the game scoreless deep into the second half and the Orange and Blue mounting pressure, Luciano Acosta received the ball at the top of the box and slid a through ball to Calvin Harris making a run in behind the Minnesota backline. Harris played the ball across the box to a cutting Brandon Vazquez for a tap-in finish to an empty net.

Vazquez returned to the scoresheet with his team-high sixth goal of the season, one strike off the league-high of seven. Vazquez has now finished 12 goals all-time with the Orange and Blue, the most in club history.

The Orange and Blue outshot the Loons on goal, 6-5. Roman Celentano earned his second consecutive clean sheet in goal, the first time FC Cincinnati have held an opponent scoreless in back-to-back games since July 31 (D.C. United) and August 4 (New York Red Bulls) of last season.

The Orange and Blue continue on a three-game stretch away from home Wednesday at the New England Revolution in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and the game will stream nationally and exclusively on ESPN+.