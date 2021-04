Cincinnati Reds’ Tucker Barnhart singles in two runs during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Washington. The Red won 9-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds said they do not plan to require fans to be vaccinated to attend games.

The Reds’ decision comes after New York health officials said fans will need proof of vaccination to attend Buffalo Bills and Sabres games this fall.

The Dayton Dragons are still considering their options regarding vaccine requirements. The team plans to make an announcement at a later date.