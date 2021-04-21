Cincinnati Reds to increase stadium capacity starting April 30

Cincinnati Reds’ teammates celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds announced that capacity at the Great American Ball Park will increase from 30 percent to 40 percent starting April 30.

The team said the change follows new public health orders regarding outside events from the Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine.

“The Reds are encouraged by this news and will continue to follow the guidelines set by our state,” said Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini. “We are going to be choiceful as we add seats, keeping the safety of fans as our top priority. We believe this is the right approach as we mirror what is happening throughout the state.”

The Reds said ODH’s recent announcement for outdoor sporting events allows for “mixed pods” consisting of multiple groups from separate parties capped at 10 individuals spaced six feet from another “mixed pod”.

Fans will continue to be required to wear a mask at all times in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.

To learn more about ballpark safety protocols, visit www.reds.com/safe.