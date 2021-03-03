Cincinnati Reds single-game tickets to go on sale March 17

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds announced that a limited number of single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale Wednesday, March 17 at 9 a.m.

The tickets will be available exclusively at reds.com, according to a release. The ticket windows at Great American Ball Park will open the following day on Thursday, March 18 at 9 a.m.

Reds Season Ticket Members can purchase single-game tickets in advance beginning on Monday, March 15.

Fans with paid ticket vouchers or account credit from 2020 will be able to purchase tickets beginning on Tuesday, March 16.

The following health and safety measures will be in place at games:

Masks are mandatory for all fans and should properly cover the nose and mouth unless eating or drinking in the seat

Socially distanced pod-style seating for up to six per group to safely distance fans six feet apart while watching the game

Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands

New bag policy prohibiting backpacks

Tickets purchased for the 2021 season will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.

For the full list of safety protocols and ballpark policies, visit www.reds.com/GuestGuide.