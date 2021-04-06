Cincinnati Reds offering discounted tickets to vaccinated fans

Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India singles during the sixth inning of the baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Fans can save on Cincinnati Reds tickets this year by helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Reds are offering view level tickets for just $10 to fans who show their COVID-19 vaccination card with at least one shot completed.

The offer can only be redeemed in person at the ticket windows at the Great American Ball Park during normal business hours for Monday-Thursday games in April and May.

A maximum of six tickets can be purchased with each vaccine card shown.

For more information, visit www.mlb.com/reds/tickets.