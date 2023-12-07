DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Reds Team Shop at Great American Ballpark is launching a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion starting Friday, Dec. 8.

Cincinnati Reds fans can take advantage of exclusive deals through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The 12 Days of Christmas promotions include:

Friday, Dec. 8: Free Ornament with $50 purchase

Saturday, Dec. 9: 25% off all City Connect products

Tuesday, Dec. 12: 25% off all player-related products

Wednesday, Dec. 13: 25% off all youth apparel

Thursday, Dec. 14: 25% off all hats

Friday, Dec. 15: 25% off all ladies apparel

Sunday, Dec. 17: 25% off all Nike apparel

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Free personalization with the purchase of a jersey

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Buy two or more items, get 25% off

Thursday, Dec. 21: Free player t-shirt with $100 purchase

Friday, Dec. 22: 25% off men’s apparel

Saturday, Dec. 23: 25% off $150 purchase

Promotions are subject to change. Offers valid while supplies last. Some exclusions apply.

To shop and learn more, visit the official Reds Team Shop website.