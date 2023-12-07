DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Reds Team Shop at Great American Ballpark is launching a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion starting Friday, Dec. 8.
Cincinnati Reds fans can take advantage of exclusive deals through Saturday, Dec. 23.
The 12 Days of Christmas promotions include:
- Friday, Dec. 8: Free Ornament with $50 purchase
- Saturday, Dec. 9: 25% off all City Connect products
- Tuesday, Dec. 12: 25% off all player-related products
- Wednesday, Dec. 13: 25% off all youth apparel
- Thursday, Dec. 14: 25% off all hats
- Friday, Dec. 15: 25% off all ladies apparel
- Sunday, Dec. 17: 25% off all Nike apparel
- Tuesday, Dec. 19: Free personalization with the purchase of a jersey
- Wednesday, Dec. 20: Buy two or more items, get 25% off
- Thursday, Dec. 21: Free player t-shirt with $100 purchase
- Friday, Dec. 22: 25% off men’s apparel
- Saturday, Dec. 23: 25% off $150 purchase
Promotions are subject to change. Offers valid while supplies last. Some exclusions apply.
To shop and learn more, visit the official Reds Team Shop website.