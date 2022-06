If you’re looking to take your soccer skills to the next level, training with a smaller ball will help you develop better ball control.

NEW YORK (AP) — There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in North America, including Cincinnati.

Most are in the United States but three are in Canada and three are in Mexico. Two of the stadiums have hosted World Cup finals in the past.

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals. Pelé was on the winning team in 1970 with Brazil and Diego Maradona became champion with Argentina in 1986.

Brazil won its fourth World Cup title at the Rose Bowl in California in 1994.

According to a FIFA press release, Cincinnati and Philadelphia are both bidding to host the World Cup.

Cincinnati, in particular, has made a large push to bring the FIFA World Cup to the city.

FIFA has said 16 venues will be chosen for the final tournament and are believed to make an announcement Thursday.