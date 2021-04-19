Cincinnati Bengals reveal new uniforms Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new team uniforms Monday.

The New Stripes collection includes white, black and orange jerseys with three styles of pants, according to a release.

“Our fans have wanted new uniforms for many years, and today represents the start of an exciting new era in Bengals history,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. “Our new uniforms are bold, sleek and iconic. We designed them to be recognizable and timeless, like the Bengals helmet.”

The Bengals said the signature stripe pattern on the shoulders and pants were simplified to create a bold design.

“We removed color blocks so that our striped flowed seamlessly, like a Bengal tiger,” said the team on its website.

The team said this is the Bengals’ first major uniform change in 17 years.