Cincinnati Bengals release 2020 schedule

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals have released their 2020 schedule.
The big reveal Thursday evening also includes preseason opponents along with their full regular-season schedule.
Season tickets for all 10 home games are on sale now.
The Bengals will kick off their regular season at home against the L.A. Chargers on September 13 in what will likely be the NFL debut of the first overall pick in last month’s draft, QB Joe Burrow. In Week 2, the Bengals will head up north to face Cleveland on Thursday Night Football.
Click here to see the schedule and find out how to buy your tickets.
