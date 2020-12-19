Chris Olave will miss Big Ten championship game for Ohio State

Ohio State will play Northwestern on Saturday for the Big Ten championship without, arguably, the Big Ten’s best receiver.

Chris Olave was listed as unavailable to play in a team status report released by OSU on Saturday morning. The report does not specify the reason a player will miss the game, be it injury, COVID-19 test results, suspension or illness. Olave has caught five touchdowns this season and 36 total passes. He’s second only to teammate Garrett Wilson in the Big Ten for average receiving yards per game (105).

Also listed in the report as unavailable to play, freshman receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, starting linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman. Defensive ends Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday are both out, meaning OSU will lose some depth.

Starting safety Marcus Hooker is listed as a game time decision.

OSU will get numerous starters back for their first game action since the Indiana game Nov. 21. Three offensive line starters who missed the Michigan State game (Josh Myers, Thayer Munford & Nicolas Petit-Frere) are available to play, as are linebacker Tuf Borland and defensive back Josh Proctor.

Quarterback Justin Fields will start vs. Northwestern as expected.

S Marcus Hooker

